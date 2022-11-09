EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets

The European Union has agreed to a law that sets national targets to reduce overall carbon emissions by the end of the decade across sectors including agriculture, buildings and transport.

Negotiators of the European Parliament and the European Council, which represents the 27 EU members, agreed to a deal on the legislation called the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) late on Tuesday.

The regulation sets national targets for emission reductions from road transport, domestic maritime transport, heating of buildings, agriculture, small industrial installations and waste management.