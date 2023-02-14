Noise from deep-sea mining may disrupt whale song, study finds

Several nations and companies are pushing ahead with plans to mine rocks rich in battery metals that blanket vast swathes of the seabed. Mining in international waters may not begin until regulations are agreed at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a Jamaica-based UN body.

An estimated 22 to 30 cetacean species, including endangered blue whales, can be found in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, an ocean region in the northern Pacific, where the ISA has granted 17 seabed mining exploration licences.

"The sounds produced from mining operations, including from remotely operated vehicles on the sea floor, overlap with the frequencies at which cetaceans communicate," said the study, published in Frontiers in Marine Science.