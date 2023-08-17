Venezuela fails to curb oil leaks, gas flaring despite pledges

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has failed to make any dent in its oil spill or gas flaring woes, despite nascent promises of environmental clean-up by President Nicolas Maduro's government, according to people within the company, industry sources and an internal company document seen by Reuters.

PDVSA's failures on the environmental front underline how lack of staffing and investment stemming from Venezuela's economic crisis and US sanctions is affecting not only its output and finances, but also the communities where it operates, say industry analysts and environmentalists.

Even as the company aims to boost production this year, residents and environmentalists are denouncing what they say are ever-worsening spills and pollution in Lake Maracaibo and increased gas flaring in Monagas, affecting human health, wildlife and ecosystems.

Maduro pledged in July to clean up western Lake Maracaibo, citing what he said were "oil overflows," and the government also has long-term plans to capture gas in the eastern state of Monagas, according to a source at the company with knowledge of the effort.

PDVSA and the environment ministry have also pledged environmental efforts that do not address spills and flaring, like a plan to plant five million cashew trees in oil areas.

All the plans lack stated investments or timelines.

"The government starts (plans) but in the end doesn't bring them to a close, or does them for a certain amount of time and then forgets them," said engineer and environmental analyst Ausberto Quero.

It would cost more than $3 billion to repair old tubing and other equipment which leaks crude into Lake Maracaibo and to install the capture technology needed to lower flaring in Monagas, analyst Nelson Hernandez said.

Pedro Tellechea, Venezuela's oil minister and president of PDVSA, recently urged the development of a greener hydrocarbon industry, but said there were "almost zero" spills in Lake Maracaibo.