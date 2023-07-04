El Nino will brew up potent new economic storm

Much has changed since then. First, the world is warmer: the eight years since the IMF paper have also been the world’s eight hottest on record – even with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures since 2020 giving rise to El Nino’s opposite, La Nina. On the one hand, global warming has exacerbated aridification in parts of Europe, China, Southeast Asia and the United States, some of which El Nino may yet worsen. On the other hand, it creates the conditions for heavier deluges because for every 1 degree Celsius increase in its temperature, the air can hold 7% more water. That means crops which usually benefit where El Nino brings wetter conditions – such as US soybeans, which have been hit hard by lack of rain – now face a greater risk of being swamped.

Oceania felt some of those effects during La Nina. A second consecutive year of floods in Australia contributed to food inflation rising at an annualised rate of 9% in the three months to September 2022, its highest level since 2006, per Rabobank. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s fruit and vegetable price index spiked 22% year-on-year in March, a month after cyclone Gabrielle hit. Heavy downpours – and frost - also depleted harvests of arabica coffee in top exporter Brazil and other Latin American countries in 2021 and 2022, pushing the futures price up to a decade high in February last year. That also helped spur increased demand for robusta beans.

The direct impact of El Nino- and La Nina-affected weather on sowing, growing and harvesting is not the only economic consideration. Infrastructure can be damaged or destroyed: early last year, for example, floods swept away a 30-kilometre stretch of the only rail line that transported food to Western Australia. And sugar futures may in part have hit an almost 12-year high in June due to concerns that excess humidity could bring a repeat of the 60% increase in work stoppages that beset Brazil’s cane fields in 2016, per Barclays. But there was another reason: a combination of a disappointing crop last season and the prospect of El Nino causing water shortages prompted India, the world’s second-largest producer, to effectively ban exports until next year.

There are other recent examples of protectionism under the guise of national food security. Last year New Delhi banned exports of what’s called broken rice and imposed a 20% levy on other grades heading overseas after below-average monsoons, even though its stock levels were decent, notes Barclays. The restrictions are still mostly in place. In April last year, meanwhile, Indonesia temporarily banned the export of palm oil – used in all manner of foodstuffs and other goods – as domestic cooking oil prices surged. It’s not hard to imagine the country, which accounts for more than half of all palm oil exports, using El Nino to justify reimposing the embargo, or other producers of agricultural goods taking similar actions.

All these uncertainties are a store of potential supply shocks capable of driving up prices over the next year alone. Rising temperatures due to climate change will make them more endemic; the World Meteorological Organisation in May declared there’s a 98% chance that the next five years will be the hottest period on record thanks to the combination of greenhouse gas emissions and El Nino. After struggling to cope with an inflation storm caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, policymakers have a potent new economic hurricane coming their way.

CONTEXT NEWS

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology on June 20 updated its estimate for the mean surface temperature of the sea in the east-central tropical Pacific Ocean to be 3.2 degrees Celsius above average in November this year. The metric is one of the key inputs for assessing whether El Nino conditions will return, with the base case being 0.5 degrees Celsius above average. The Australian BOM on June 6 raised its El Nino outlook status from "Watch" to "Alert", meaning it sees a 70% chance of the weather system developing this year.

On June 8 the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued an advisory that El Nino conditions “are present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere winter”.

The highest temperature reached in any past El Nino was 2.6 degrees Celsius above average in 2016.