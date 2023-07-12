Can new Bangladesh chief heat officer bring relief to Dhaka?

Since her appointment two months ago, Afreen has been meeting with government departments, development organisations and environmental groups to draw up a plan of action.

Afreen said she will focus on poorer Dhaka neighbourhoods such as Kalachanpur, where most people cannot afford cooling measures such as air conditioners.

Experts and community workers said heatwaves had an uneven impact, with the urban poor working outside, mothers with infants, the elderly and children suffering the most.

Saima Bithi, 26, a Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer working to raise awareness of heat-related risks, said the densely packed tin-shed houses where the poor live get unbearably hot and are made worse by power outages as people cannot run fans.

The lack of access to clean drinking water and affordable healthcare only compounds the health risks, she said.

Afreen said the city authority had already set up 100 water booths where people can get water. She is working to create a map to let people know where to turn for water when temperatures rise, she said.

Her plans also include setting up cooling zones with water, good ventilation and shaded seating areas.

Besides protecting people when the temperature soars, planning experts are calling for longer-term measures to cool cities.

A recent study by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners said the rapid loss of green spaces such as parks, as well as ponds, canals and rivers in Dhaka, trapped the heat in built-up areas. It said 7 percent of the city is green space and less than 3% water.

SM Mehedi Ahsan, the general secretary of the institute, said city authorities should consider parks and bodies of water vital infrastructure that cool cities and keep them habitable.

The city authority in the southern half of Dhaka, however, this year felled hundreds of trees to widen a road, despite protests by environmental activists.

In northern Dhaka, the authority has announced plans to plant trees and create parks, and approved a tax incentive for those who set up gardens on their rooftops.

Afreen said creating green belts and urban forests would help develop 'cool zones' in the city.