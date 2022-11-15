Meat on the menu, not the agenda, at COP27 climate conference

On any morning at the COP27 climate conference, you can expect a gauntlet of anti-meat protesters wearing pig and cow costumes, holding banners decrying the carbon footprint of livestock, and chanting slogans like "Let's be vegan, let's be free."

Activist groups and corporate startups have descended on the two-week climate summit in Egypt to heap pressure on the hundreds of global policy makers there over the world's love affair with meat and its role in warming.

Their demands range from lowering meat consumption to policies as seemingly outlandish as transitioning to cell-based meat grown in steel vats, which could eliminate the need for feed crops, ranch land and slaughterhouses.