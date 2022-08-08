‘The Sandman’ is one of the most beloved comic book stories of all time. The Netflix show makes it easier to get into than ever before

WHY IS IT GOOD?

At the time, ‘The Sandman’ was a breath of fresh air for mainstream comics – standing out for its fantastical settings, characters that were both relatable and imaginative and unusual story ideas.

While Dream is the protagonist, most of the moment-to-moment of the series focuses on a massive cast of other people – a mental patient driven mad by the ability to grant any wish, a woman who wanders into the dreams of others, a fallen angel who reigns as the king of Hell, a playwright who makes a deal with the devil to pen great works, an ordinary man granted immortality who must decide if it is a blessing or a curse.

Dream’s encounters with them are often brief, but each of these characters are striking and filled with life. With a few stray details, Gaiman manages to conjure entire personalities. Even a minor character such as Bette the waitress seems to have her own internal life when you learn she writes short stories about the people she sees every day, but only includes happy endings.