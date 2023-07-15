Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

"I was really excited to see a Miyazaki movie," said Michiru Miyasato, an 18-year-old student who came to the first showing at a central Tokyo cinema.

"Because I didn't know anything about it ahead of time, my excitement increased even more, which I think was really cool."

Like other Miyazaki films from Studio Ghibli, the company he co-founded, the release was timed for the start of school summer holidays in Japan and features the laborious hand-drawn artwork and vivid colours Miyazaki has long been known for.

But the opening lacked the usual fanfare of events, saturation advertising, trailers and merchandising tie-ins. The only information released was a poster drawn by Miyazaki - and even that was only sent to a limited number of cinemas.

"Since there was absolutely no promotion, it felt as if I could experience it all directly with my body," said Yumiko Kokubo, a social worker in her 50s.

Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli producer, said the strategy came from a desire to do something fresh.

"A poster and a title - that's all we got when we were children," he told NHK public television.

"I enjoyed trying to imagine what a movie was about, and I wanted to bring that feeling back."