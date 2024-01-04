Longtime boyfriend jogs 8 km in shorts and gym vest to marry Aamir Khan's daughter

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai, according to local media reports.

Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, ex-wife Kiran Rao, sons Junaid Khan and Azad, and Nupur’s mother Pritam Shikhare, were all seen decked up for the big wedding on Wednesday.

The groom, however, jogged 8 kilometres to the wedding venue, and proceeded to complete the formalities wearing a pair of shorts and a gym vest, The Indian Express said.