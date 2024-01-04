    বাংলা

    Longtime boyfriend jogs 8 km in shorts and gym vest to marry Aamir Khan's daughter

    The wedding video of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare went viral due to the groom's unusual attire

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM

    Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai, according to local media reports.

    Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, ex-wife Kiran Rao, sons Junaid Khan and Azad, and Nupur’s mother Pritam Shikhare, were all seen decked up for the big wedding on Wednesday.

    The groom, however, jogged 8 kilometres to the wedding venue, and proceeded to complete the formalities wearing a pair of shorts and a gym vest, The Indian Express said.

    Ira is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation while Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer. The duo’s marriage registration video has now gone viral on the internet.

    Nupur became the event's highlight as he showcased his athletic prowess at the wedding venue. Ira looked stunning in a simple wedding outfit for the big day.

    As per reports, the couple is set to host a reception in Mumbai on Jan 13, expected to be attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

