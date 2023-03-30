Study finds diversity stunted in theatrical film roles but better in streaming

Despite the Oscars triumph of Asian-led film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the diversity of leading roles in 2022's theatrical films slid to pre-pandemic levels, UCLA researchers found in a study released on Thursday.

The annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report looked at 88 films released in cinemas last year and found that 21.6% of lead roles were filled by minorities.

That was down from 27.6% in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres and upended the movie business.