'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

The movie traces the journey of teenager Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, embarking on a mission with love interest Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, to save the Spider-People in every universe from catastrophe.

The animation styles were influenced by the Miles Morales Marvel comic books created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and also incorporate a watercolor look often seen in cover art for comic book series Spider-Gwen.

The voice cast includes Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

The theme? For people from all walks of life to unapologetically accept themselves.

"With this story in particular, there are just so many grounded themes of just coming into your own, trusting yourself, learning yourself," Rae said.

At the world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Henry said that there is a Spider-Man for anyone because heroes look like every sort of person from every background.

The pre-pandemic "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" raked in over $35 million during its first three days of release and went on to win the 2019 Oscar for best animated feature film.