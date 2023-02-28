'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, two-times winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been named jury president for this year's competition.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Ostlund in a statement.

The director’s film “Triangle of Sadness”, winner of last year’s Palme d’Or for best picture explored notions of beauty and privilege, sending two models on a luxury cruise -- and leaving them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests.

He also won the prize in 2017, for his movie "The Square", a satire about the art world.