    বাংলা

    'Sunset Boulevard' leads nominations at London's theatre Olivier Awards

    It is the first time "Sex and the City" star Parker and Snook have been nominated at the awards

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 09:23 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 09:23 AM

    Musical "Sunset Boulevard" and play "Dear England" led nominations for the Olivier Awards on Tuesday, with a spate of famous names from film and television including Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes and Sarah Snook also receiving nods at London's top theatre honours.

    A new production of "Sunset Boulevard" featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including in all the acting in a musical categories as well as for best musical revival.

    Soccer play "Dear England" got nine nominations, including a best actor nod for Fiennes for his portrayal of England manager Gareth Southgate. Fiennes' co-star Gina McKee was also nominated for best actress in a supporting role.

    The contenders for best actress include "Succession" star Snook for "The Picture of Dorian Gray", Sophie Okonedo for "Medea", Laura Donnelly for "The Hills of California", Sheridan Smith for "Shirley Valentine" and Parker for "Plaza Suite", in which she stars opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick.

    It is the first time "Sex and the City" star Parker and Snook have been nominated at the awards, which are named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier.

    Fiennes' fellow contenders for best actor include other famous names: Andrew Scott for "Vanya", James Norton for "A Little Life", Mark Gatiss for "The Motive and the Cue" and David Tennant for "Macbeth".

    A stage play based on hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things" got five nods, including in the best director category for Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

    Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow", the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the Netflix TV show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

    This year's Olivier Awards will take place on April 14 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec 8, 2023 in London, England. REUTERS
    Princess of Wales Kate says sorry for edited photo
    The Princess of Wales apologies on social media for ‘any confusion’ caused by an edited photograph which was issued by her office
    Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.
    Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'
    The win caps a successful awards season for the 47-year-old Irish actor, who also picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award
    England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2023 England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Lorcan Tucker Action
    England’s Leach to undergo knee surgery
    Leach hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and the 32-year-old missed the last two matches where India bounced back to take a 2-1 lead in the series
    Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023
    Bashir to debut in Visakhapatnam
    Off-spinner Bashir missed the opening Test in Hyderabad - where England registered one of their greatest away wins

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman