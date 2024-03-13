'Sunset Boulevard' leads nominations at London's theatre Olivier Awards

Musical "Sunset Boulevard" and play "Dear England" led nominations for the Olivier Awards on Tuesday, with a spate of famous names from film and television including Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes and Sarah Snook also receiving nods at London's top theatre honours.

A new production of "Sunset Boulevard" featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including in all the acting in a musical categories as well as for best musical revival.