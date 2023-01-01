Pori Moni accuses husband, co-actor Sariful Razz of ‘bloody assault’

Film star Pori Moni has accused her husband and co-actor Sariful Razz of domestic abuse after posting to Facebook photos of drops of blood on her bed.

In the post on Sunday, the actor greeted her fans on New Year and said she would speak up in a press conference. “Happy new year! Press conference tomorrow…….loading,” she said in the cryptic post.

Some 12 hours later, in the latest post, she said she decided not to face the media for now, considering the fact that Razz is the father of their 5-month-old son.

“I hope the media workers understand my mental state. I’m also devastated physically.”

There has been tension in their marriage for over a month, leading Pori Moni to hint at ending her marriage with Razz on New Year’s Eve on Saturday.

“Today, I’ve retired Razz from my life,” she said, “and freed myself from a sick relationship.”