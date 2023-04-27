    বাংলা

    Netflix increases Asian leads, lags in Latino roles, report finds

    The study also finds that the platform still lags in representing Latinos, the disabled and women of colour

    Danielle BroadwayReuters
    Published : 27 April 2023, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 03:16 PM

    Netflix Inc has increased the number of Asian and women in lead roles, but still lags in representing Latinos, the disabled and women of colour, a study by the streaming platform and the University of Southern California (USC) found.

    While there have been strides for diversity in Hollywood in recent years, some communities criticise their lack of progress, both on and off screen.

    To understand the lack of representation within the industry, Netflix partnered with USC and founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Dr Stacy L Smith, to analyse the inclusion metrics of the streaming service from 2018 to 2021 based on gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+, and disability.

    The study released on Thursday showed opportunities for women in lead roles, directorial roles and key creative roles have improved.

    However, it also found that Netflix still lacks significant representation of characters with disabilities, gender-balanced storytelling in series, roles for girls and women of colour and opportunities for women writers.

    Despite 27% of the US population identifying as disabled, only 1.1% of all characters in Netflix films and series have a disability, the study released on Thursday found.

    The study also showed a lack of progress for Latino actors in Netflix films, who accounted for 5.8% of main casts compared to 17.1% for Blacks and 9.4% for Asians, despite Latinos making up 12% of the US population.

    Only 1.9% of writers for Netflix films have been Latino, the study said.

    Diversity in casting has improved markedly for Asians, with 41.5% of Netflix series having an Asian lead or co-lead in 2021, compared to only making up 4% of leads and co-leads in both films and series in 2018.

    There has also been a significant increase in films and series featuring girls and women, rising from 46.4% in film and 50.6% in series in 2018 to 55% for both in 2021.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cast member Michael Cera poses at the premiere of the movie "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, Jul 27, 2010.
    'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series
    Michael Cera will return to voice the lead role of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak as romantic interest Ramona Flowers
    Captain James Spitler, from the US Coast Guard, speaks to members of the media after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, US March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
    8 dead after migrant boats capsize near San Diego
    San Diego emergency crews begin a search and recovery operation after receiving a 911 call from a Spanish-speaker
    Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer pose with cast members Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman at a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, US, May 27, 2022.
    'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix
    "Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company's most-watched English language series
    The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California, US July 21, 2009.
    Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand
    Apple has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan