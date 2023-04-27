However, it also found that Netflix still lacks significant representation of characters with disabilities, gender-balanced storytelling in series, roles for girls and women of colour and opportunities for women writers.

Despite 27% of the US population identifying as disabled, only 1.1% of all characters in Netflix films and series have a disability, the study released on Thursday found.

The study also showed a lack of progress for Latino actors in Netflix films, who accounted for 5.8% of main casts compared to 17.1% for Blacks and 9.4% for Asians, despite Latinos making up 12% of the US population.

Only 1.9% of writers for Netflix films have been Latino, the study said.

Diversity in casting has improved markedly for Asians, with 41.5% of Netflix series having an Asian lead or co-lead in 2021, compared to only making up 4% of leads and co-leads in both films and series in 2018.

There has also been a significant increase in films and series featuring girls and women, rising from 46.4% in film and 50.6% in series in 2018 to 55% for both in 2021.