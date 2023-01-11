Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler win as Hollywood embraces Golden Globes

Young "Elvis" star Austin Butler and veteran actress Michelle Yeoh took home top movie awards at the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday as Hollywood returned and embraced a show that had been knocked off television by a diversity and ethics scandal.

Butler, 31, was named best actor in a movie drama for playing rock music legend Elvis Presley, and seemed overwhelmed to accept the honour in front of many of the top names in show business.

"I'm in this room with all my heroes," Butler said. "I can't believe I'm here.

"Brad (Pitt), I love you. Quentin (Tarantino), I printed out the script of 'Pulp Fiction' when I was 12 years old."

Yeoh, honoured for her leading role in dimension-hopping action movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," took the stage after her name was called and said she was "just going to stand here and take this all in."

"Hollywood was a dream come true until I came here," the Malaysian actress of Chinese descent added, noting that she was called a "minority" and asked if she could speak English early in her career.

Forty years later, "it’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it," she said.

Colin Farrell won lead actor in a movie musical or comedy for portraying Padraic Suilleabhain, a man trying to repair a soured friendship, in the dark Irish comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin."