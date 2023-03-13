'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars

Ke Huy Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, and Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis won Academy Awards on Sunday for their roles in offbeat, dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

A weeping Quan, who was born in Vietnam, kissed his gold Oscar statuette as he held it on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of the biggest names in show business.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage," Quan said.

As a boy, Quan starred in a 1984 "Indiana Jones" movie and "The Goonies" in 1985. The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," he added. "I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as "Halloween," won best supporting actress for playing a frumpy tax auditor named Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

Curtis, 64, looked upward and addressed her late parents, Oscar nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "I just won an Oscar," she said through tears.