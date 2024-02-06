TikTok and Universal will stage reunion tour soon

Cheeky dance videos on TikTok just got a lot more awkward. Universal Music the $54 billion company behind more than a third of the market including pop sensation Taylor Swift and rapper Bad Bunny, pulled its dominant catalogue from the social-media app after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on a new licensing contract. The silence will be deafening.

Bad publicity at Sunday’s Grammy Awards should provide a fresh spark for the talks. Host Trevor Noah called out TikTok for “ripping off artists,” joking that that was Spotify’s job. The zinger echoes Universal’s own complaint in an open letter, that TikTok is not willing to compensate artists fairly when their songs are used as backing tracks on user-generated clips.

While it’s not clear how much TikTok had been paying, Universal said the platform accounts for less than 1% of its roughly $11 billion in revenue and during negotiations had offered to pay “a fraction of the rate” offered by rival social-media services. Another supposed sticking point for Universal is TikTok’s support of artificial intelligence-generated tunes, which could jeopardise income for the singers and bands who write the original tracks.