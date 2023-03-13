    বাংলা

    Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

    Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2023, 03:01 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 03:01 AM

    Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent.

    Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown.

    Fellow nominee in that category, Stephanie Hsu from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," chose a strapless fuchsia Valentino gown with a wide skirt.

    Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for "Tar," wore a draped azure top over a black skirt with a train.

    Oscars organisers were keen to recreate nighttime glamour in the tent - in contrast to the traditional outdoor red carpet.

    Several attendees took advantage of the indoor lights to don shimmery silver dresses or gowns encrusted with reflective materials.

    Ana de Armas, best actress nominee for "Blonde," wore a silver column dress with a flamenco dancer-like flounce on the bottom.

    Fellow best actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," wore sparkling silver in her hair and a feathery white Dior gown.

    Education activist Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of documentary short film "Stranger At The Gate," wore a shimmery silver hooded gown.

    Ariana DeBose donned a sparkly ivory Versace dress, cut low in front with transparent sleeves encrusted with shiny beads.

    Some of the men departed from the safe choice of a black tuxedo.

    Musician Lenny Kravitz wore a draped black outfit, also cut low in front, and sported a giant cross hanging down his chest.

    Another musician, David Byrne, nominated for best song from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," wore a white head-to-toe suit.

    Sarah Polley, director and writer of "Women Talking," opted for a black tuxedo-like suit with a ruffly white blouse rather than a gown.

    Several women opted for gowns with high-cut slits, including Nicole Kidman in a shimmery black gown and Cara Delevingne in a dramatic red dress.

    RELATED STORIES
    Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Jan 15, 2023.
    Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar
    The actor is a favourite to win at the Oscar ceremony, having already secured a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award for for her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' role as Queen Ramonda
    Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 10, 2023.
    'Black Panther' star Angela Bassett wins early Golden Globe award
    Bassett was honoured for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel that was rewritten after the death of star Chadwick Boseman
    Palestinians watch the sixth edition of the Red Carpet Film Festival, at a newly innovated theatre in Gaza City, Oct 13, 2022.
    Stories of trauma, resilience spotlighted at Palestinian film festival
    Hundreds of viewers flocked to the ceremony to watch ‘Farha’, a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago
    Ke Huy Quan wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023.
    'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars
    A weeping Quan, who was born in Vietnam, kissed his gold Oscar statuette as he held it on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of the biggest names in show business

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher