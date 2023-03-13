Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent.

Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown.

Fellow nominee in that category, Stephanie Hsu from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," chose a strapless fuchsia Valentino gown with a wide skirt.

Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for "Tar," wore a draped azure top over a black skirt with a train.

Oscars organisers were keen to recreate nighttime glamour in the tent - in contrast to the traditional outdoor red carpet.