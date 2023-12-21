'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters

The cast of director Michael Mann's "Ferrari" is keen to point out to audiences that the film is not just about cars and racing.

Penelope Cruz, who plays Laura Ferrari, said that even if someone like her is not interested in cars, the film has so many other layers that focus on family and relationships.

"I really appreciate the beauty of Ferrari, I really appreciate it, but I don't like speed," she said.

"Ferrari" gears up for its US premiere on Dec 25. Along with Cruz, it stars "Marriage Story" actor Adam Driver, who plays racer and company founder Enzo Ferrari and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi. Patrick Dempsey plays Ferrari racer Piero Taruffi.