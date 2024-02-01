    বাংলা

    Travis Kelce star of his own biographical comic book

    Naturally, few pages of the comic book are also dedicated to his love story with pop sensation Taylor Swift

    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 06:26 AM
    Want to know more about Taylor Swift's boyfriend?

    He will be the subject of a comic book coming out shortly.

    TidalWave Comics has added 34-year-old American football star Travis Kelce to its FAME series, which features the life stories of prominent people.

    The glossy, which will be released on Feb 7, chronicles Kelce's college and NFL career, as well as his life off the field - hosting TV show "Saturday Night Live," his weekly podcast, and his philanthropy work.

    Naturally, pages are also dedicated to his love story with pop sensation Swift. 

    The Kelce-Swift romance has been pure gold for the National Football League, spiking interest across social media and increasing merchandise sales.

    TidalWave Comics recently updated its own Taylor Swift comic book, featuring the singer dressed as a cheerleader.

    Kelce will compete in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb 11, but Swift could miss it due to scheduling conflicts with her "Eras Tour," which has her performing in Tokyo on Feb 10, the night before the Super Bowl.

