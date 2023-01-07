    বাংলা

    WWE confirms former chief Vince McMahon's return to board

    McMahon, 77, was investigated by the board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM

    Vince McMahon, the former chief of World Wrestling Entertainment, is returning to the board of the company that he transformed from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, WWE said on Friday. 

    Shares of the entertainment firm rose about 16%, as WWE also said that it would explore strategic alternatives confirming an earlier statement by McMahon. 

    McMahon, 77, said on Thursday that he expects to assume the role of executive chairman at WWE, to involve himself in the company's media rights negotiation process. 

    WWE's board is currently chaired by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon. The company did not state what position Vince McMahon would hold at the board. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    The former executive, who holds majority of voting power in the company, had informed WWE that he was electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board. WWE confirmed the appointments on Friday. 

