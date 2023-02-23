Film offers close-up of Ukraine's bloody Eastern Front

"The message is not to give anybody the chance to think they can hide from this war," Mansky said. "This war is an absolute reality."

The two directors counterpose images of destruction - the charred remains of an apartment block, a herd of cows sinking in a field destroyed by bombing - with everyday scenes of companionship and love.

The film includes rough-hewn war footage recorded with handheld devices alongside panoramas of rolling fields basking in the rays of dawn or submerged in fog.

"I wanted to show that the war is not a natural state for the heroes," Mansky said. "Their natural state is peace, family comfort, their parents' homes, the Carpathian Mountains."

In the film, medics chat and joke by a lake filled with swimmers on a sunny day. One of their sons is baptised in a church amid plumes of incense and the sounds of Orthodox chant.

Titarenko said that after presenting the film at the festival he would return to the frontline.

"I am a paramedic and I just shoot what I see," he said. "The most practical advice is to try and avoid getting wounded and stay alive."