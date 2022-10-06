'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

In the new movie "Amsterdam," Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie play friends who are reunited years later and accused of murder.

The film from Oscar-nominated director David O Russell, which debuts in theaters on Friday, is inspired by the real-life story of a little-known plot to overthrow US President Franklin D Roosevelt in the 1930s.

"It's based on real events that are jaw-dropping," Bale said in an interview.

"The core of it is this very sincere, heartfelt choice of how to live your life in the face of evil, basically, and how to maintain optimism and joy throughout," he added.