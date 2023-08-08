William Friedkin, acclaimed 'Exorcist' director, dead at 87: Variety

William Friedkin, who achieved cinematic immortality by directing the bleak, gritty 1971 drug-smuggling thriller "The French Connection" and the terrifying 1973 demon-possession blockbuster "The Exorcist," died on Monday at the age of 87, Variety reported.

Variety said he died in Los Angeles, citing a friend of Friedkin's wife. No further details were immediately available.

Friedkin got his start as a director with the mild 1967 musical comedy "Good Times" with the pop duo Sonny and Cher, then spent the rest of his career creating some of the most disturbing, violent and controversial images in film history.