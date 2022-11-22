    বাংলা

    Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards

    The 'Anti-Hero' singer, wearing a sparkling gold jumpsuit, said fan support in recent years had encouraged her to write more music

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 05:16 AM

    Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year.

    The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins at the world's largest fan-voted awards ceremony.

    The "Anti-Hero" singer, wearing a sparkling gold jumpsuit, said fan support in recent years had encouraged her to write more music, which made her happier.

    "I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness," Swift said to a cheering crowd at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

    "I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still do this and that you still care," she added.

    The 32-year-old released four original albums and two re-recordings in the past three years, more than her entire output of the previous decade. Songs from her most recent album, "Midnights," took all top 10 spots on the Billboard singles chart after its October debut.

    In her multiple acceptance speeches on Sunday, Swift did not mention the glitches that disrupted Ticketmaster's sales for her upcoming tour last week, prompting the company to apologise to her late on Friday.

    Other honours for Swift on Sunday included favourite pop album, country album and video for her re-recording of 2012 record "Red." The singer has been remaking albums from her past because of a dispute with her former record label.

    For artist of the year, Swift triumphed over formidable names including Beyonce, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Drake, Adele and Bad Bunny, who had gone into the night with a leading eight nominations. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer received two awards, for favourite male Latin artist and favourite Latin album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

    Pop singer Pink opened the AMAs show dancing and singing on roller skates to her upbeat song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." Later in the ceremony, she performed "Hopelessly Devoted to You" in a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, the "Grease" singer who died in August.

    Musician Lionel Richie, known for "All Night Long" and other 1980s hits, was celebrated with the AMA's icon award. Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performed a medley of Richie songs on dueling pianos.

    Dove Cameron, a former Disney Channel actress who reached the Billboard charts this year with the pop single "Boyfriend," was named best new artist.

    Comedian and host Wayne Brady rapped in his monologue at the start of the show. "Ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight," Brady joked, referencing Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

    RELATED STORIES
    Photo: instagram/aindrila.sharma
    Indian TV actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24
    The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively
    Adele
    Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start
    The ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper kicked off her concerts 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute
    Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, Nov 13, 2022.
    Excruciating to see ticker sale chaos: Swift
    The US Justice Department was investigating whether the Ticketmaster company had abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry
    Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US , Feb 12, 2017.
    Adele 'never been more nervous' as Vegas shows begin
    The ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper faced an online backlash in January when in a tearful video she apologised to fans

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher