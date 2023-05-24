Schwarzenegger is back in 'FUBAR,' his first TV series

In the opening episode of "FUBAR," Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent character is labelled by his handler "the fastest 65-year-old white guy on the planet."

But Schwarzenegger in real life is 75 years old and "FUBAR" is his first-ever television series: an eight-episode mix of rough-and-tumble action and comedy premiering on Thursday on streaming service Netflix.

"This was an opportunity that was not available in the '80s and '90s when I was climbing up in my career after 'Conan the Barbarian' and 'Terminator,'" Schwarzenegger said.

He plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the cusp of retirement called in to extract another agent from a dangerous assignment. That agent turns out to be Luke's daughter Emma, and hijinks ensue in their risky missions around the world to contain Boro, a villain seeking weapons of mass destruction.