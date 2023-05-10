Halle Bailey 'honoured' to play Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' remake

Black American singer Halle Bailey has said she was "honored" to play Ariel in the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid", adding she hoped to inspire children of colour with the new iteration of the beloved Disney animation.

The 23-year-old plays the mermaid princess who dreams of being a human in the movie, which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, more than 30 years after the original was released.

"My hopes for this film are just for people to take away such love and joy and happiness when they leave and especially for all of the Black and brown little... boys and girls to be able to see themselves being represented on such a big scale," Bailey said.