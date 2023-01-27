'Toem' review: A laid-back adventure in a dense black-and-white world

Over the course of the hunt for the Toem, the player travels across a number of beautiful Scandinavian towns and cities filled with imaginative and unique residents. Artist Lucas Gullbo’s style manages to create characters that look adorable but can also seem grand and imposing, such as the photogenic skeleton or the DJ in the middle of the woods. The gameplay follows the player character solving small, unique puzzles given to them by the locals through the act of photography as they travel through dense forests, a sunny beach town, a crowded city, and snowy mountains.

Swedish developer Something We Made strikes a neat balance in Toem between clever puzzles that challenge the player to change their perspective on the game or with their camera while not making things too obscure and frustrating to grind down the pace. There’s a ton of fun detail and captivating lore in the nooks and crannies of this world, wonderful customizable collectable player outfits and camera upgrades, all of which encourage exploration. The snazzy background music composed by Jamal Green and Launchable Socks keeps things bright and peppy.