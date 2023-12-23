Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan in critical condition, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer

Initially responding well to treatment, the 55-year-old artist, a member of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and the great-grandson of gharana-founder Inayat Hussain Khan, is now under constant observation by medical professionals, according to the official.

He has sung many Bengali songs and popular Bollywood hits such as "Tore bina mohe chain nahi" and "Aaoge jab tum o Sajna" from the movie 'Jab We Met.'

Some of the films where he lent his voice are 'My Name Is Khan', 'Raaj 3', 'Baapi Bari Ja', 'Kadambari', 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Anna', 'Manto' and 'Meetin Maasi'.

He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006 and Bangabhusan in 2012. In 2022, he was awarded Padma Bhushan.