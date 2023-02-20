P!NK celebrates the 'messiness of life' with her new album TRUSTFALL

US singer-songwriter P!NK says her new album TRUSTFALL is all about the messiness and beauty of life.

The "So What" and "Raise your Glass" chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.

The Grammy Award winner, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image, said that through self-exploration and experiences, she has learned "I like me".

"As you get older, we're hopefully learning from all of our experiences and processing and just constantly becoming more comfortable being ourselves," P!NK said.