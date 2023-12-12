BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait

The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already serving, with fans pledging to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again.

A group of fans braved rainy weather on Monday to bid a temporary farewell to the seven-member band's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan.

"I think I'll be fine except for one thing, that I won't be able to make happy memories with you for a while, which is the hardest part," V wrote on fan platform Weverse on Monday, wishing fans well and happiness.

RM also wrote that he might be lonely at times, but that the 18 months would be a chance to get new inspiration and learn new things.

The duo was accompanied by other members of the band, including Jimin and Jung Kook who will start their military service on Tuesday, and the three others who were given a day off from military duty, the Yonhap news agency said.

All able-bodied South Korean men aged 18-28 must serve in the military for about two years, as part of efforts to guard against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Known as ARMY, BTS’ global fan base of millions of loyal followers has helped the band support social causes. In 2020, supporters raised more than $1 million for the Black Lives Matter movement in just 25 hours.