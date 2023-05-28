'Anatomy of a Fall' border collie fetches Cannes Palm Dog in fiercest contest yet

Filmmakers have to wait to find out who won the Cannes Film Festival's top prizes, but for some, the greatest honours were handed out on Friday at the annual Palm Dog awards.

Competition was tough this year. Founder Toby Rose said there was a "veritable tsunami of dog performances," but one dog stood out: Messi from Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall".

Messi played Snoop, a role which the jury said required a range of skills and emotions from its doggie actor, making the border collie a worthy winner of the main Palm Dog prize.