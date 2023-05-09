'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' reconfigures for diverse cast

The Paramount Pictures “Transformers” film franchise has switched gears in its latest installment by adding more diversity to its lead roles, namely “In the Heights” actor Anthony Ramos and “Swarm” TV series actor Dominique Fishback.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which arrives in theaters on June 9, is the seventh installment in the series based on the popular Hasbro toys, and is a sequel to “Bumblebee.”

"Why not have the movies look like what the people look like that are coming to see them in the theaters?," Ramos, a Latino of Puerto Rican descent, told Reuters in an interview at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.