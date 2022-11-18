After months of uncertainty, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka

The Canadian-born celebrity landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday afternoon before heading to Le Meridien Hotel in the city.

Reporters flocked to the hotel to speak to Fatehi, only to be told that she would not be speaking to the media before the Women's Leadership Corporation event where she is scheduled to perform.

A photo of Fatehi leaving the Dhaka airport was also posted on the Facebook page of the organisers.

"Nora Fatehi took a seven-hour flight to Dhaka. She's a bit tired. She also has to prepare for the event in the evening so she prefers not to face reporters right now. We also have to respect the needs of the artist," said Ishrat Jahan, an organiser.