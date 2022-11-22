'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry

When "Good Night Oppy", which follows NASA rovers Opportunity and Spirit before and after they land on Mars, launched at a film festival in September, the documentary had an unexpected effect on audiences: they cried.

"It's funny because I promise you we were not having conversations in the edit room on how we would make people cry," director Ryan White said.

"It is kind of the shocking resounding response to this film seems to be people coming up to me sheepishly with their hand over their mouths saying 'I cried about a robot'."