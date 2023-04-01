    বাংলা

    'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series

    Michael Cera will return to voice the lead role of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak as romantic interest Ramona Flowers

    Reuters
    Published : 1 April 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 05:42 AM

    Brie Larson, Michael Cera and other cast members from the 2010 film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" will return for an upcoming Netflix anime series based on the popular graphic novels about a slacker pursuing love.

    Netflix posted a cast announcement video on YouTube and other social media platforms on Thursday. The show's development was announced in January 2022, but the voice actors had yet to be unveiled.

    Cera will return to voice the lead role of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak as romantic interest Ramona Flowers. Other returning cast members include "The Marvels" actor Brie Larson as Envy Adams and "Captain America" star Chris Evans as Lucas Lee.

    "The White Lotus" actor Aubrey Plaza and "Pitch Perfect" actor Anna Kendrick also will return to voice their previous roles.

    "Scott Pilgrim" is based on graphic novels by Canadian comic book artist Bryan Lee O'Malley. They follow Pilgrim, who is in his 20s and lives in Toronto.

    Pilgrim plays the bass in a band with his friends, and everything is monotonous in his world until he falls in love with an American girl but must fight and defeat her seven evil exes to finally date her safely.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the cast of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Andy Le, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Brian Le, pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 26, 2023.
    ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight
    Not since the heyday of Miramax in the 1990s has an independent studio garnered such attention, talent and box office success
    Brendan Fraser wins the Oscar for Best Actor for 'The Whale' during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 12, 2023.
    Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’
    The role, in which he performs as a 600-pound gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, marks his return to the big screen after a nine-year absence from major roles
    Yulia Navalny, wife of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, speaks next to her daughter Daria and director Daniel Roher after "Navalny" was awarded for Best Documentary Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, Mar 12, 2023.
    'Navalny,' portrait of Kremlin critic, wins best documentary Oscar
    The documentary follows Navalny as he recovers in Germany from his poisoning in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve toxin
    Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 26, 2023.
    Women's stories stand out in Oscars race
    Women accounted for 47.2% of leading roles in the top theatrical and streaming films in 2021, researchers found, which increased from 32.9% in 2017

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan