Fairy-tale ending will elude Disney in India

An ideal outcome would be to merge with a local rival. The Indian enterprise was valued at $14 billion at the time of the Fox deal, according to someone familiar with the transaction. Disney would be lucky to get even a small fraction of that with industry and analyst estimates ranging from anywhere between $11 billion to as low as $1 billion. It is a good strategic fit for Viacom18 which is part of Ambani’s empire but the tycoon who was previously interested in the unit usually shuns big M&A or cherry picks the parts of down-and-out businesses he wants. Elsewhere, on Thursday India’s company law tribunal finally approved the merger of television entertainment giant Zee with Sony’s local unit. Disney might be able to write a new script in India but it won’t be a blockbuster.

CONTEXT NEWS

Walt Disney on Aug 9 reported a 30% drop in paid subscribers in the six months to end June at its Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform which includes India. It had 40.4 million subscribers as of July 1. The average monthly revenue per subscriber held steady at 59 cents, compared to $7.31 per subscriber in its domestic Disney+ business.

The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own