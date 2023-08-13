Fairy-tale ending will elude Disney in India

India has lost its magic for Walt Disney. The US giant wants to pare back the business it acquired in 2019 through its acquisition of entertainment assets from Fox. No wonder, the latest earnings from the $168 billion company show it is suddenly an also-ran in the cutthroat emerging market. Even if boss Bob Iger can find a buyer or joint venture partner, a fairy-tale ending will elude the Magic Kingdom.
After declaring television assets as non-core earlier this year, Iger effectively planted a ‘for-sale’ sign on Disney’s Mumbai headquarters. Its India business is big in TV and has rapidly lost its leading position in premium streaming where it was competing with Netflix and Amazon, and is now up against Mukesh Ambani’s TV18 Broadcast and its JioCinema app.
The negative turn in the US company’s digital fortunes was partly its own choosing. It allowed itself to be outbid last year, handing the streaming rights for Indian Premier League cricket through to 2027 to Ambani. And in April JioCinema signed a deal picking up premium content from HBO which Disney previously aired. Subscribers on the Disney+ Hotstar app, which covers India, plummeted 30% to 40.4 million in the six months through to Jul 1, earnings published on Wednesday showed. Average revenue per user held steady at 0.59 cents but its comparable business in the United States and Canada generates $7.31 per user.
A rapid shift of advertising revenue online is a threat to its core television business too; here Disney owns the top-ranked channels in five out of seven major language markets in a country with 210 million TV-viewing households, according to data from a local industry body. The combination of changing viewing preferences and Disney’s own conservatism in streaming puts Disney India in a weak spot.
An ideal outcome would be to merge with a local rival. The Indian enterprise was valued at $14 billion at the time of the Fox deal, according to someone familiar with the transaction. Disney would be lucky to get even a small fraction of that with industry and analyst estimates ranging from anywhere between $11 billion to as low as $1 billion. It is a good strategic fit for Viacom18 which is part of Ambani’s empire but the tycoon who was previously interested in the unit usually shuns big M&A or cherry picks the parts of down-and-out businesses he wants. Elsewhere, on Thursday India’s company law tribunal finally approved the merger of television entertainment giant Zee with Sony’s local unit. Disney might be able to write a new script in India but it won’t be a blockbuster.
Walt Disney on Aug 9 reported a 30% drop in paid subscribers in the six months to end June at its Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform which includes India. It had 40.4 million subscribers as of July 1. The average monthly revenue per subscriber held steady at 59 cents, compared to $7.31 per subscriber in its domestic Disney+ business.
