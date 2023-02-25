'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting

Producers of the Western movie "Rust" on Friday said they had agreed to pay a $100,000 civil fine for "serious" workplace safety breaches prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set in 2021.

New Mexico's worker safety bureau last year levied its maximum possible fine against Rust Movie Productions (RMP) for what it called the firm's "plain indifference" to hazards from weapons mishandling and accidental firearms discharges on set.

Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a gun he was using during a rehearsal. Director Joel Souza was injured.