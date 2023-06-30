Actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully', London court told

Kevin Spacey is a "sexual bully" who assaults men and does not respect personal boundaries or space, a British prosecutor said on Friday at the start of the US Oscar-winning actor's trial on a sex offence charges.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Opening the prosecution case at London's Southwark Crown Court, lawyer Christine Agnew told the jury Spacey was an extremely famous actor who had won a number of awards.