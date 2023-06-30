    বাংলা

    Actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully', London court told

    He assaults men and does not respect personal boundaries or space, a prosecutor said at the start of the actor's trial on a sex offence charges

    Michael HoldenReuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 10:17 AM

    Kevin Spacey is a "sexual bully" who assaults men and does not respect personal boundaries or space, a British prosecutor said on Friday at the start of the US Oscar-winning actor's trial on a sex offence charges.

    Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

    Opening the prosecution case at London's Southwark Crown Court, lawyer Christine Agnew told the jury Spacey was an extremely famous actor who had won a number of awards.

    "He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men," she said.

    "A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable – a sexual bully. His preferred method of assault is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch."

    Spacey, who is being tried under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, watched from the dock, wearing a grey suit, a gold-coloured tie and glasses.

    The charges against him include repeated incidents of indecent and sexual assaults.

    He is also accused of a more serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

    The trial is due to last about four weeks.

    Spacey, who won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" (1999) and best supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" (1995), spent more than a decade working in London as artistic director for the British capital's Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015.

    Once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, he has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct six years ago.

    "It is only right that you might feel a little star struck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person but ... you must keep yourself grounded and true to the oath that you have taken," Agnew told jurors.

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences begins, in London, Britain, Jun 28, 2023.
    Kevin Spacey appears in court for start of sex offence trial
    The Oscar-winning actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Harry should get just 500 stg in phone-hacking case, London court told
    The King Charles' younger son is one of more than 100 people suing Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering
    Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain Jun 21, 2023.
    Ukraine will get money needed to rebuild: PM
    Denys Shmyhal said he Is certain Ukraine wILL receive the $6.5 billion it needs this year for its rapid reconstruction programmes
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 11, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli off the bowling of Scott Boland.
    WTC runners-up India begin new cycle in West Indies
    The 100th Test match between the sides will be followed by three ODIs and five T20 Internationals

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps