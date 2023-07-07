Britney Spears says she was slapped by Victor Wembanyama's security

Wembanyama acknowledged there was an incident but he said he didn't see what occurred.

"Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant," Wembanyama said. "We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind -- not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

Spears said she simply recognised an athlete in the hotel lobby and wanted to congratulate him on his success.

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears wrote online. "I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on their shoulder.

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses (to fall) off my face."

Spears pointed out she is used to being tracked by fans and admirers in busy corridors.

"I get swarmed by people all the time," Spears said. "In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security didn't hit any of them."

Wembanyama and the Spurs are in the city for the NBA Summer League and he is expected to make his debut on Friday night when the Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets.

Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, were with others on their way to dinner when the alleged incident occurred.