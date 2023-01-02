    বাংলা

    Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident

    He suffered injuries in an accident while plowing snow at Washoe County in Nevada, entertainment magazine Variety reports

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM

    Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after being injured in an accident while plowing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

    Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

    The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

    He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town".

