Hollywood strikes sap economy as industry readies for revamp

The human toll will be harder to quantify beyond the painful personal accounts of people like Celia Finkelstein, an actor and member of the Writers Guild of America (WGA). She and her production-coordinator husband went without work for six months.

“There was no income in our household,” Finkelstein told Reuters. “We were grateful to have WGA loans and savings to lean on, but it was a very tough summer."

WGA members went on strike in May, followed in July by SAG-AFTRA performers' union members.

Screenwriters returned to work in September after winning pay increases, curbs on artificial intelligence use and benefits such as residuals that reward writers for popular streaming shows. Hollywood actors won similar gains in a tentative agreement reached with the studios on Nov 8.

STRUGGLING TO EARN ENOUGH

The strike dealt a final blow so some careers. Aspiring actor Serena Kashmir quit the business after working in Hollywood for more than 11 years.

“I was working five ‘survival jobs’ and was still living with my mother,” Kashmir said. “I have a decent resume, footage, connections, and a degree in acting, but it didn't add up.”

Kashmir concluded “full-time acting” was not a reality, so she moved to Colorado to make her living in another field.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has said the new contract has "historic" gains that would help preserve acting as a profession. But if talent flight persists, it can have long-term implications for Hollywood, which has long relied on a steady influx of workers attracted to the glamorous industry, said Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist for the Milken Institute think tank.

“If people can't afford to stick around, then the pool of people trying to get in diminishes, and it's a real concern,” Klowden said.

Long-established businesses, like Faux Library Studio Props in North Hollywood, a warehouse brimming with hollowed Styrofoam books, desks and office decor, barely hung on.

Owner Marc Meyer Jr. laid off all but one employee and relied on his landlord's generosity -- and a GoFundMe campaign started by two friends -- to remain afloat. He avoided the fate of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s prop warehouse, which closed and auctioned off everything from surf boards to fake skulls.

“I’ve seen executive desks go for $5," Meyer said. "It just breaks my heart."