‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ win top TV honors at Golden Globes

Also leading the Golden Globe television race, FX's “The Bear” won the best television comedy award, gaining three Golden Globes for its second season.

"Thank you to the entire restaurant community. You know, we play the characters for a couple of hours or a couple of months out of the year, but this is y'all reality, the highs and lows, so thank you for embracing us to tell this story," said Lionel Boyce, who plays a restaurant worker named Marcus, in his acceptance speech.

Lead actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays head chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, took home the best male actor Globe for a musical or comedy show, making it his second Golden Globe.

"I must have done something right in this life to be in your company," White said, referring to his fellow cast members in his acceptance speech.

Breakout star Ayo Edebiri, who plays chef Sydney Adamu in “The Bear,” took home her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy show.

"I'm very lucky to be an artist," she said in her acceptance speech.

Edebiri, who was introduced in the first season of the show, had a more prominent role throughout the second season.

“The Bear” follows a formally trained chef, played by White, who returns to his hometown in Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.