When is Venice Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world, with its 80th edition opening this week.

Below are some facts about the festival and the 2023 contenders.

WHEN IS THE VENICE FESTIVAL?

The festival opens on Aug 30 with the premiere of Italian World War Two film "Comandante", directed by Edoardo De Angelis. The event runs until Sept 9 and closes with a Spanish-language Netflix drama "Society of the Snow".

WHERE IS IT HELD?

The Festival takes place on the Venice Lido - the so-called beach of Venice -- a thin barrier island in the Venetian Lagoon, which is a short boat trip from the main city of Venice. Unlike Venice itself, cars have access to the Lido.

WHY IS IT SO CLOSELY WATCHED?

The festival marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars. Eight of the past 11 best director awards at the Oscars went to films that debuted at Venice.

Movie stars and directors traditionally enjoy travelling to the lagoon city to launch their films. However, this year will offer a bit less sparkle than usual because a Hollywood actors' strike will prevent many stars from promoting their work here.