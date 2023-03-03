Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

Organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of Michael Eavis who founded the festival on the family farm in 1970, said the music industry should invest in more female musicians to create future headliners.

"We're trying our best," she told the Guardian newspaper. "This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."

Among all the performers due to appear at the festival this year, there was a nearly 50/50 split between male and female acts, the newspaper said.