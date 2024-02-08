    বাংলা

    Next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film: Disney+

    Acoustic performances of "Cardigan" and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 04:26 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 04:26 AM

    Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will start streaming next month on Disney+ with the addition of five songs that were not shown in theaters, Walt Disney said on Wednesday.

    "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, Disney said. Acoustic performances of "Cardigan" and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year.

    The Eras Tour movie has collected $261.7 million at movie box offices, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

    The tour itself, which resumed this week in Tokyo, is the world's highest-grossing concert tour with more than $1 billion in ticket sales. The show features songs from throughout the 34-year-old singer's career.

    Swift just made history at the Grammys, winning an unprecedented fourth album of the year honor on Sunday.

