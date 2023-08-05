Natalie Portman says "theatre" of football perfect venue to fight for gender equity

Natalie Portman said she never dreamed of owning a professional sports team, but that changed when the Oscar-winning actress noticed the way one of her sons viewed female football players with the same "admiration and fandom" as male players.

Israeli-American Portman is the co-founder of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City and is in Australia for the ongoing Women's World Cup along with many of the club's co-owners and staff.

"I was like this is culture change. This is it. If our boys look up to women like that, that's how everything changes," Portman said at Friday's Angel City Equity Summit at the Sydney Opera House.

"That's what got me really excited. And it was really the female players being such icons and heroes... I think their leadership, on and off the field in the (2019) World Cup really was the inspiration for me and seeing Of course, my child react in that way."