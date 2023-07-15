'ABSOLUTE BOLLOCKS'

Agnew earlier asked Spacey about a complainant who alleges Spacey painfully grabbed his crotch like "a cobra" in the mid-2000s.

Spacey said the man had "made up his entire story from beginning to end".

He also described the allegation as "absolute bollocks", using a British slang term for testicles and for something which is untrue.

Agnew replied: "Yep - because that's exactly where you did grab him, isn't it?"

Spacey asked: "Did he accuse me of grabbing his bollocks?" He then said: "I didn't."

The American actor was also asked why he thought the accuser was making up his allegations. Spacey replied: "Money, money and then money."

He said he was "an affectionate person", adding: "I, at times, was promiscuous and I had casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters."

The actor was asked about one of the four complainants, who alleges Spacey gave him an "awkward" hug, kissing his neck and then grabbed his crotch, after he went with friends to where Spacey was staying near Oxford in central England.

Spacey has admitted making a "clumsy pass" at the man, but denied sexually assaulting him.

"I definitely misread the signs that I thought (the man) was sending, I accept that," Spacey said on Friday, adding that his contact with the man was just "a gentle touch".

Spacey described his encounters with two of the other complainants as "consensual interactions", adding: "If they went further than they wanted, they didn't tell me."