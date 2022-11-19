The company said it is working to shore up its technology "for the new bar that has been set by demand for the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour".

SeatGeek sold tickets for a handful of performances in Texas and Arizona and also reported long waits, urging fans to "please be patient."

SeatGeek did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Ticketmaster said it experienced unprecedented interest in Swift's tour from millions of people and worked quickly to resolve technical problems during the presales. It canceled sales to the general public scheduled for Friday.

Swift said it was "truly amazing" that 2.4 million people had bought tickets, "but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

The "Anti-Hero" singer said she was "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved in the future."

Ticketmaster has angered artists and fans periodically for decades. In the mid-1990s, the grunge band Pearl Jam decided to tour without using Ticketmaster but found handling ticket sales on its own too unwieldy and returned to the service after 14 months.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in a 2010 deal approved by the Justice Department over opposition from some lawmakers and musicians who worried the combined company would become too powerful.